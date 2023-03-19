Quebec’s Thenault and Nadeau take bronze in World Cup aerials finals

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -

Canadian freestyle skiers Marion Thenault and Emile Nadeau, both from Quebec, closed the aerials season in style Sunday by reaching the podium at the World Cup Finals.

Thenault, from Sherbrooke, Que., finished third in the women's super final with 93.66 points for her fifth medal of the season. Laura Peel won gold (110.36) and Australian teammate Danielle Scott took silver (97.99).

MARION THÉNAULT AND ÉMILE NADEAU: BEAUTIFUL IN BRONZE!https://t.co/GN8xMkkRPb

MARION THÉNAULT ET ÉMILE NADEAU RÉCOMPENSÉS DU BRONZE !https://t.co/PJJACzdA77 pic.twitter.com/EONv82OOt9 — Freestyle Canada (@canfreestyleski) March 19, 2023

"I was really happy with my jumps today," Thenault said. "I've had some tough moments this season, so I'm really proud to finish on a high note."

Scott won the Crystal Globe as overall leader with 462 points. Peel was next (362) and Thenault was third (350).

Nadeau, from Prevost, Que., finished third in the men's super final for his first career World Cup podium.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time, I've often thought about it," he said.

The judges gave him a score of 96.83 points. Swiss teammates Pirmin Werner (123.00) and Noe Roth (118.55) joined him on the podium.

Switzerland's Noe Roth took the men's Crystal Globe.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2023.