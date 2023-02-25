Quebec's Mikael Kingsbury crowned world champion at World Freestyle Skiing Championship
Mikaël Kingsbury was most convincing on his way to the top step of the podium at the World Freestyle Skiing Championships on Saturday.
The Deux-Montagnes, Que. athlete triumphed in the moguls event in Bakouriani, Georgia, beating out Australia's Matt Graham and Sweden's Walter Wallberg.
Kingsbury scored 89.82 points, compared to 88.90 and 88.52 for his closest rivals.
He became the overall winner of the Worlds for the seventh time, including the two previous editions.
Two other Quebecers made the top 15: Elliott Vaillancourt of Drummondville, 12th, and Julien Viel of Mont Ste-Anne, 14th.
Gabriel Dufresne of Joliette saw his journey end in the qualifications, obtaining the 19th rank.
In the women's event, Perrine Laffont of France won with 87.40 points.
The podium was completed by American Jaelin Kauf (83.56) and Austrian Avital Carroll (80.19).
Maïa Schwinghammer of Saskatoon was fifth while Laurianne Desmarais-Gilbert of Ste-Adèle was 11th.
This is the 19th edition of the World Championships since the first event was held in Tignes, France in 1986.
There will be a parallel moguls event on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 25, 2023.
