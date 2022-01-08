MONT-TREMBLANT, QUE. -- Canada's Mikael Kingsbury won moguls gold Saturday for his second World Cup crown in as many days.

It was also the 70th career World Cup title for the reigning Olympic champion from Deux-Montagnes, Que.

"It's good to get the nice 70th win on home soil, back to back," he said with a smile.

Kingsbury, who has won five gold medals this season, finished first with 85.59 points. Sweden's Walter Wallberg was second (82.66) and Japan's Ikuma Horishima took bronze (78.78) in a repeat of Friday's finish order.

"I liked my skiing, I think I was skiing a bit better than yesterday," said Kingsbury, who also earned his 99th career World Cup podium. "I wasn't scoring as much but I was happier with my ski."

Brenden Kelly of Pemberton, B.C., was 10th.

Perrine Laffont of France won the women's competition. Australia's Jakara Anthony took silver and Japan's Anri Kawamura picked up bronze.

Montreal's Chloe Dufour-Lapointe was the top Canadian in eighth place.

COVID-19 protocols in the province of Quebec prevented fans from attending the event.