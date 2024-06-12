Quebec's principals are quitting in unprecedented numbers: association

The amount of school principals quitting in Quebec is reaching unprecedented numbers, according to the Quebec Association of School Principals, which represents 800 members.

Many principals are struggling to fulfill their roles effectively due to a significant increase in administrative tasks, the association said.

Some statistics they shared:

3.5 per cent of its members are on sick leave

1.9 per cent are retiring next year

2 per cent are going back to teaching because next year, teachers will be earning a higher salary than vice principals.

"We have to be able to do what we are supposed to do, which is to be pedagogical leaders. We have to ensure the success of students, and right now we have too many administrative tasks I say we shouldn't be doing," said Andre Bernier, vice-president of the Quebec Association of School Principals.

"We have to work with teachers, we have to work with students to make sure that they succeed, and right now, most of our tasks are administrative."

Principals will be negotiating their collective agreement over the next few months.