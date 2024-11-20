Patrik Laine back in training with the Canadiens

Forward Patrik Laine trained with his Montreal Canadiens teammates for the first time since suffering a sprained left knee on September 28.

Laine trained alone before the rest of the team on Wednesday at the CN Sports Complex. He then stayed on the ice for the first drills at the start of training with his teammates. However, he wore a jersey indicating that he should avoid contact and left the ice after around 15 minutes.

Laine was injured in a warm-up game against the Toronto Maple Leafs after a hit from Cédric Paré. He opted not to undergo surgery.

The Canadiens acquired his services from the Columbus Blue Jackets in August.

The 26-year-old Finn has not played in the NHL since Dec. 14. He was sidelined with a broken collarbone. He then joined the NHL and NHLPA player assistance programme to restore his mental health.

The Canadiens have won their last two games. They host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at the Bell Centre.

On the other hand, forward Brendan Gallagher did not take part in the Habs’ training session on Wednesday, instead enjoying a day of treatments.