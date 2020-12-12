MONTREAL -- The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Quebec increased by 1,898 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 161,921 since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday's number is almost 200 more than the seven-day average of 1,716.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health is reporting that there are now 16,175 active cases in the province. The institute also reports that 1,624 more people have recovered from the disease, bringing that total to 138,270.

Quebec also reported 40 more deaths, including 14 from the past 24 hours, 24 between Dec. 5 and Dec. 10, and two reported before Dec. 5.

Since the start of the pandemic, 7,475 people have died due to the disease, Quebec reports.

Since Friday, Quebec is reporting that 11 fewer people are receiving care in the province's hospitals, bringing that total to 860. Of those, 129 are in the intensive care wards, an increase of six.

Health-care professionals analyzed 39,415 samples on Dec. 10. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

REGIONAL DATA

For the second time in three days, Montreal broke its record for daily COVID-19 case increase. The island reported 653 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the national epicentre's total to 57,073 since the start of the pandemic.

The island also reported seven new deaths, bringing that total to 3,707.

Other hard hit regions in the province include Quebec City with 210 new cases (13,972 total), Laval with 197 new cases (13,068 total), Monteregie with 195 new cases (22,660 total), Lanaudiere with 138 new cases (12,671 total), and the Eastern Townships with 119 new cases (5,930 total).

The Cote-Nord region also saw a sharp spike in new cases. The region, with a population of just over 92,000, saw increases of nine per day Friday and Saturday after not reporting more than three since the start of December. The total number of cases in the Cote-Nord is now 236.

Montreal did not show the highest increase in reported deaths Saturday despite its high number.

Eight deaths were reported in Quebec City (516 total) and Monteregie (935 total); five in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (169 total); four in the Eastern Townships (88 total); and two in Outaouais (90 total), and Lanaudiere (361 total).