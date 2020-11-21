MONTREAL -- COVID-19 cases in Quebec surpassed 130,000 Saturday when 1,189 more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 130,888, according to the province's public health authorities.

Saturday's new cases are 26 fewer than the seven-day average of 1,215.

The Institute of Public Health in Quebec reported that there are now 11,348 active cases, and 1,408 more people have recovered from the disease for a total of 112,734.

Quebec also added 32 deaths Saturday meaning the total number of people who have died due to the disease since the start of the pandemic is now 6,806.

Of the new deaths reported, five occurred in the past 24 hours, 21 were reported between Nov. 14 and Nov. 19, four before Nov. 14 and two occurred at an unknown date.

The number of hospitalizations in the province increased by 22 Saturday, and there are now 646 people receiving treatment for the disease in Quebec hospitals. Of those, 99 are in the intensive care ward, an increase of three.

Health-care professionals analyzed 31,099 samples Nov. 19. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

REGIONAL DATA

The regions with the highest increase in cases are Montreal with 256 new cases (48,165 total), Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean with 161 new (3,981 total), Monteregie with 127 new (18,636 total), Quebec City with 119 new (10,623 total), and Lanaudiere with 115 new (10,242 total).

Saguenay (93 total) and Monteregie (826 total) reported six new deaths; Mauricie-et-Centre-du-Quebec (249 total) and Lanaudiere (298 total) reported five more; Quebec City reported three more deaths (403 total); and Montreal (3,591) and the Laurentians (330 total) reported two more deaths.