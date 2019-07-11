

Maya Johnson, CTV Montreal





Within the next 50 years Quebec's population will grow by a quarter, reaching 10 million.

As it does so the average age of citizens will continue to rise.

Quebec's statistics agency released new demographic projections to with mark World Population Day.

According to the Quebec government agency that compiled these numbers, the province's demographic growth will be concentrated in the 65-and-up age group.

The 20-64 year-old age category that's seen as the potential pool of workers is projected to decrease slightly until 2030, before rising slightly again above current figures.

The youngest areas in the province will be the urban centres of Montreal, Laval, and Quebec City.

Rural areas will see the slowest growth and several regions including Quebec's North shore, the Gaspé, the Lower Saint Lawrence, and the Saguenay, will see their populations drop.

In 2018, Quebec's population stood at 8.4 million.

Of the 1.7 million Quebecers expected to boost Quebec's population in the next five decades, 1.3 million are in the 65+ age group.

The number of people aged 85 and up could practically quadruple by 2066.

Meanwhile the number of centenarians could jump to 45,000. There were 2,000 Quebecers more than 100 years old in 2016.