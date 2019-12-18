MONTREAL -- Quebec's hourly minimum wage will rise from $12.50 to $13.10 on May 1, 2020.

Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet made the announcement Wednesday in Quebec City.

The change is expected to affect some 409,000 minimum wage earners in the province, Boulet said.

The $13.10 is significantly less than the $15 that a coalition of some 200 Quebec labour groups and unions had been calling for.

That's the amount that the coalition deems to be a "liveable wage."