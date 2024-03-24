MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec's Leylah Fernandez knocked out of Miami Open in straight sets

    Leylah Fernandez of Canada plays a backhand return to Alycia Parks of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Alessandra Tarantino, The Canadian Press) Leylah Fernandez of Canada plays a backhand return to Alycia Parks of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Alessandra Tarantino, The Canadian Press)
    Laval's Leylah Fernandez was knocked out of the Miami Open on Sunday after a straight sets loss - 7-5, 6-4 - to Jessica Pegula.

    The 21-year-old Quebecer is ranked 21 in the WTA Tour rankings and has failed to make it out of the round of 32 in her past four tournaments.

    Playing the world no. 5-ranked Pegula, Fernandez had four double faults and was broken on serve five times.  

