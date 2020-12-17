MONTREAL -- The union that represents around 76,000 nurses, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists in Quebec, is urging all its members to get the COVID vaccine when it becomes available to them.

“We took a stand,” said Denise Joseph, the vice-president of the Federation interprofessionelle de la Sante du Quebec (FIQ), in an interview with CTV.

“The virus is a very bad virus - I’ve never seen that in my career,” said Joseph, explaining, “we usually suggest vaccination, but this time we strongly suggest the vaccination. This is very important on the wards.”

The federation decided to address the situation after learning that on the day the Pfizer vaccine arrived at Maimonides Geriatric Centre, only 35 to 40 per cent of employees there planned to get inoculated.

Neither Joseph nor Francine Dupuis, the CEO of the Centre-Ouest de l’Ile health authority that manages Maimonides, are particularly surprised by the low compliance rate.

Both said it’s an annual struggle to convince the same group, those working in long-term care centres in particular, to get the flu vaccine.

Joseph said the union recognizes the decision to get a vaccine is a personal decision “and they may have reasons for refusing or delaying getting it.”

Some of the reasons given, she said, include a preference to wait and see if any adverse reactions are reported after more people get the vaccine.

Others are against vaccination altogether.

“We have people like that even in our ranks,” the vice president of FIQ said.

But Joseph said since this vaccine “was approved by Health Canada it should be safe. And we think that our members should, after getting answers to all their questions, be willing to take the vaccine.”

They will now work to sensitize members through an information campaign on the union’s website and social media.

Joseph acknowledged that members of the public might think it curious that health-care workers who have science backgrounds could be reluctant to get a vaccine that’s expected to protect themselves and their patients.

She thinks some vaccine-hesitancy among health-care workers on the front lines could perhaps be attributed to the fact they’re now accustomed to working in high-risk environments.

“I think so. For them, the first thing that was the most important was the protective equipment, but once you have all the protective equipment to do your job you feel more safe.”

Working for nine months on the front lines of the pandemic, day after day, dealing with the virus, said Joseph, has been a real burden, “so we have to take the time and let them think.”

She is confident the majority will get the vaccine eventually, she said, when they are ready.