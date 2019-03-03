Featured Video
Quebec's junior hockey community mourns death of 18-year-old player
Alec Reid, 18, passed away Sunday due to complications from epilepsy. (CTV Montreal)
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, March 3, 2019 4:17PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 3, 2019 4:37PM EST
Shock and sadness swept Quebec's junior hockey community Sunday.
Alec Reid - a player with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada - has died.
The 18-year-old passed away Sunday morning from complications due to epilepsy.
Reid was a promising player within the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and played 37 games this season.
