Quebec's Highway 20 remains closed Sunday in the Drummondville area

Quebec's Ministry of Transport (MTQ) said that Highway 20 remains closed Sunday in the Drummondville area due to a risk of roadway collapse.

The major roadway has been closed in both directions since Saturday afternoon at Exit 181 in Centre-du-Québec, about an hour-and-a-half east of Montreal.

A detour has been set up in Drummondville from Foucault Blvd., Montplaisir St., Route 122 and Route 143.

Fermeture #A20: ce matin, l’entrepreneur responsable du chantier, sous la supervision de @Transports_Qc, a entamé les travaux correctifs d’urgence visant à rétablir la circulation. Ces travaux vont durer toute la journée et devront vraisemblablement se poursuivre en soirée. pic.twitter.com/3RbzdpLtDQ — Transports Québec (@Transports_Qc) April 24, 2022

In the news release published Saturday, the MTQ said having taken this decision "in a preventive manner" in order "to ensure the safety of road users."

Motorists are invited to consult the Quebec 511 portal to better plan their route.