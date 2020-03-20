MONTREAL -- Grocery store workers are calling on the Quebec government and large stores to strengthen measures to protect them from COVID-19.

The United Food and Commercial Workers' Union, which represents 55,000 workers in 34,000 in grocery stores, made several demands on Friday, including extending child care services to grocery workers in addition to health care workers and first responders.

They also asked to favour payment by credit or debit card - without going so far as to prohibit cash payments, so as not to penalize those who can’t, or don’t have cards.

The UFCW, which is affiliated with the FTQ, is also highlighting an initiative by Sobeys-IGA and an Intermarche store in the Plateau in Montreal, who have just announced that they will install plexiglass panels to protect their workers.

The UFCW is also asking for financial compensation for workers who are in direct contact with the public, given the increased risk they run.

Earlier this week, Quebec Premier François Legault personally thanked grocery workers for staying on the front lines to “feed Quebecers.”