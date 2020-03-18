MONTREAL -- As society braces for the impacts of COVID-19, grocery stores are reducing their business hours.

Starting on Thursday, Metro stores will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays, until 7 p.m. on weekends. The measure will affect stores under the Metro banner: Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, Food Basics and Marché Richelieu stores. The Premiere Moisson will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Public broadcaster Radio-Canada has reported that IGA, Provigo and Maxi stores will also reduce their hours, closing at 8 p.m. each night.

Fear of prolonged isolation and food shortages has caused some to crowd grocery stores, hoard supplies and empty shelves. But officials insist there will be no lack of food.

Reduced business hours will give Metro employees a break, Metro spokesperson Genevieve Gregoire said, after what has been a chaotic week. "This measure will allow our teams to restock the stores, apply the hygiene measures in effect and, of course, give our employees the chance to rest during this hectic period," she said.

Service counters at Metro: butcher, fish and deli counters, for example, will remain open. But bulk counters -- self-service areas where clients can serve themselves nuts, olives and other products -- are closing.

Quebec has 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Fear of the virus' spread has halted business, academic and cultural activity across North America as many self-isolate.

People should wash their hands, remain calm and stay away from gatherings, health officials warn.

With files from CTV Montreal's Angela Mackenzie