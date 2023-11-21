Quebec's Common Front on strike for 3 days, followed by other unions
Quebec's Common Front of public sector employees is on strike for the next three days.
The strike action started at midnight Tuesday and is due to last until 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 23.
The Common Front comprises 420,000 health care, social services, education and college workers who are part of the Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ), the Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS), the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN) and the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ).
These groups represent the majority of teachers and orderlies, as well as tens of thousands of support staff in health care and education and thousands of technicians and professionals in health care and social services.
Essential services are scheduled to be provided in the health care and social services networks but not in the education sector.
Non-urgent surgeries and appointments are expected to be postponed.
The Common Front's strike mandate could go as far as an indefinite strike as early as December.
In addition to the Common Front's three strike days this week, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) is planning to hold two walkouts on Thursday and Friday.
The organization, which represents 80,000 nurses, nursing assistants and other care professionals, is also in the middle of negotiations.
In addition to pay rises, the FIQ's demands relate to work-life balance, overtime and nurse-to-patient ratios.
Starting on Thursday, the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) is set to launch its own unlimited strike.
The FAE represents 66,000 teachers, particularly in Montreal and Quebec City.
Plus, 700 professionals in 10 colleges who are members of the Syndicat des professionnels du gouvernement du Québec (SPGQ) are set to strike on Nov. 23 and 24.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 21, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING October inflation rate slows to 3.1 per cent: Statistics Canada
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING October inflation rate slows to 3.1 per cent: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.
Your parents don't own a house? You're less likely to own one yourself, according to StatCan
Canadians whose parents are property owners were twice as likely in 2021 to own a home than those whose parents are not, according to a new report by Statistics Canada.
Opinion Tom Mulcair: As Trudeau's front line struggles to move the puck up the ice, Freeland's fiscal update is a penalty shot
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's front line appears unable to move the puck up the ice, trapped by a disciplined Conservative team with its eyes on the prize, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
'Keep your English,' yells Montreal Alouettes player after winning Grey Cup
Montreal may have won the Grey Cup, but that didn't stop an emotional Alouettes player from criticizing what he believes was a lack of French during the game.
A 2-year-old is dead and 8 people are missing after a migrant boat capsized off Italy's Lampedusa
A small boat crammed with migrants capsized off the southern Italian island of Lampedusa on Monday evening, killing a 2-year-old girl and leaving at least eight people missing, rescuers said.
Crown stays charge against RCMP officer who kneeled on man's neck during 2019 arrest
A charge has been stayed against a Manitoba RCMP officer in connection to a 2019 arrest at Winnipeg's airport.
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine-laced Gatorade
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.
Major Mafia trial results in combined 2,100 years in prison
An Italian tribunal on Monday convicted 207 people and sentenced them to a combined 2,100 years in prison on charges related to their membership in Italy's 'ndrangheta organized crime syndicate, one of the world's most powerful, extensive and wealthy drug-trafficking groups.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario reaches tentative deal with English-language public elementary teachers
Ontario has reached a tentative deal with public elementary teachers, averting a possible strike.
-
Doug Ford government taken to court over Ontario Place development
An injunction has been filed to stop the provincial government from developing the West Island of Ontario Place, arguing the building of a private spa will result in the “complete obliteration of the naturalized ecosystem.”
-
Once incarcerated, this Toronto activist was accepted into TMU Law's inaugural year. Now, he's suing the school for $300K
Three years after accepting an offer to Toronto's newest law school, a former student is suing the institution, claiming they convinced him to apply to the program with “broken promises” of financial support while using his likeness and reputation to promote the new school.
Atlantic
-
Goodbye, good buy: Halifax Shopping Centre sold to investment firm
Published reports say the Halifax Shopping Centre is being sold to Primaris REIT for a reported $370 million.
-
Bankrupt oil company leaving Maritime customers in the cold
Maritime Fuel's bankruptcy is leaving customers in the cold.
-
It will soon be cheaper to head to Europe than to fly from Newfoundland to Labrador
The announcement of a publicly-subsidized flight from St. John’s to London, U.K., next summer is highlighting a frustrating truth for some rural residents of the province: It will soon be cheaper to go to Europe than to travel from Newfoundland to Labrador.
London
-
Fatal crash shuts down westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Woodstock
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Woodstock have been closed off due to a fatal single-vehicle crash.
-
Crash near Ingersoll leaves one person seriously injured
A driver was airlifted to hospital Monday after a crash just outside of Ingersoll.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Freezing rain warning in effect for parts of London region
London’s stretch of sunny, autumn weather is coming to an end with a rainy Tuesday in the forecast and a drop in temperature expected later in the week.
Northern Ontario
-
Children's Aid Societies in the north face major funding, staffing challenges
Children's Aid Societies (CAS) in parts of northeastern Ontario are facing a number of challenges stemming from a lack of financial support from the province.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING October inflation rate slows to 3.1 per cent: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.
-
Transport driver was impaired when vehicle rolled onto its side, North Bay police say
A transport truck driver from British Columbia has been charged after the commercial motor vehicle they were driving ended up on its side on Highway 11 last week in North Bay.
Calgary
-
Company at centre of Calgary E. coli outbreak set to appear in court Tuesday
Fueling Minds Inc., the company at the centre of the E. coli outbreak, and its two directors, Faisal Alimohd and Anil Karim, are scheduled to appear in a Calgary court Tuesday.
-
Taber, Alta., 'ostrich episode' campaign earns marketing awards
The world's attention was drawn to a small Alberta town in 2022 when more than 20 ostriches escaped from a farm. Now, the Town of Taber has some impressive awards to show for it.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING October inflation rate slows to 3.1 per cent: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 through Woodstock
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 through Woodstock have been closed off due to a fatal single-vehicle crash.
-
Waterloo-Wellington issued freezing rain warning
Those in Waterloo Region and Wellington County should expect to see some ice building up throughout Tuesday.
-
WATCH
WATCH Visit bustling 1967 Kitchener in this archival footage
Whether is more skyscrapers, more businesses or more people, University of Waterloo archival footage from 1967 is visual evidence of how much Kitchener has transformed.
Vancouver
-
'It was humiliating': Paraplegic WestJet passenger pulled herself up stairs from tarmac to airplane
A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend.
-
Solicitor general blasts Surrey mayor's characterization of an 'NDP police service'
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke fired the latest volley Monday in the ongoing saga of policing in the city.
-
Victoria councillor regrets 'polarization' stemming from open letter on Israel-Hamas
A Victoria city councillor facing backlash for signing a controversial open letter on the Israel-Hamas war has said she regrets that the matter has caused "polarization" in her community.
Edmonton
-
Man guilty in Alberta gas-and-dash death to have conditions when he's released from prison
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Mild again today, brief cooldown Wednesday
Cloudy and mild in the Edmonton area again today. There's some uncertainty with just HOW warm we'll get this afternoon.
-
Company at centre of Calgary E. coli outbreak set to appear in court Tuesday
Fueling Minds Inc., the company at the centre of the E. coli outbreak, and its two directors, Faisal Alimohd and Anil Karim, are scheduled to appear in a Calgary court Tuesday.
Windsor
-
Chimney to blame for Windsor house fire
The fire was quickly brought under control but not before it caused $60,000 in damages.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING October inflation rate slows to 3.1 per cent: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.
-
‘I couldn’t get a breath’: Windsor man allegedly bear sprayed by car break-in suspect
A Windsor family is still shaken after a pair of suspects allegedly smashed their way into one of their vehicles early Monday morning, using bear spray when confronted.
Regina
-
Sask. man steals tractor, is caught after listing it for sale online, RCMP say
A man inadvertently led to his own arrest after listing some ill gotten gains on social media, Saskatchewan RCMP say.
-
'Look to grow': WestJet adding daily roundtrip flights to Minneapolis at Regina International Airport
Regina travellers will soon have access to a daily round-trip flight to and from Minneapolis beginning next spring.
-
National Child Day celebrated in Yorkton for nearly three decades
In celebration of National Child Day on Nov. 20, kids from the city of Yorkton spent the day learning about their rights as a child through fun and educational activities organized by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Yorkton and Area.
Ottawa
-
Winter weather advisory in affect for afternoon snowfall, freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Ottawa Valley and eastern Ontario for this afternoon and into Wednesday morning for snowfall and freezing rain.
-
Pedestrian treated for serious injuries after vehicle strike on Hunt Club Road
A pedestrian is being treated with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's south-end on Tuesday morning.
-
Glebe renters refuse to leave home sold by landlord
The last few weeks have been a nightmare for Patrick Lecours. He has a deal in place to sell his home in the Glebe, but the tenants renting the property refuse to leave.
Saskatoon
-
'Bus riders are not stupid': Saskatoon bus rider group finds city ad condescending, insulting
Bus Riders of Saskatoon is not on board with a new city social media advertisement.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING October inflation rate slows to 3.1 per cent: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.
-
Saskatchewan farmer pleads guilty to killing wife with strychnine-laced Gatorade
A Saskatchewan man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the poisoning of his wife on their family farm.