Quebec's Common Front members vote yes to agreement in principle

Members of Quebec's inter-union Common Front have voted 74.8 per cent in favour of the agreements in principle reached with the provincial government.

The Common Front, made up of the Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS), Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec (FTQ) and Confédération des Syndicats Nationaux (CSN), representing 420,000 health and education workers, made the announcement in Quebec City on Friday.

This vote ends negotiations that lasted over a year.

The Common Front tabled its demands in the fall of 2023 and came to an agreement with the government that December.

The new contract, which will run from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2028, provides for increases of 17.4 per cent over five years.

Added to this is an inflation protection clause of up to one per cent for the last three years of the collective agreement.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 23, 2024.