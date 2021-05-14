MONTREAL -- A new study suggests that the alt-right movement in Quebec, or at least incidents linked to it, grew during the pandemic.

Researchers at the CEGEP Edouard-Montpetit found that hate speech increased by over 200 per cent, and harassment rose by over 700 per cent.

"We found out that... a big majority of the people that are in the movement against [public health] measures are coming from the far right," said Martin Geoffroy, the co-author of the study.

"The pandemic is a great opportunity for groups and leaders from the far right to [recruit] people that would not have been usually in their fold."

The group plans to use the data to develop workshops for schools in order to help prepare students to sift through extremist rhetoric, he said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.