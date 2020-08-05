SHERBROOKE, QUE. -- A team of researchers from Sherbrooke, about two hours south of Montreal, is reporting that they have achieved a scientific breakthrough that could improve the treatment of type 2 diabetes and obesity and prevent complications from the diseases.

Researchers from the Centre de recherche du Centre hospitalier universitaire de Sherbrooke in Estrie's health and social services (CIUSSS) have discovered how to activate brown fat in humans, an adipose tissue responsible for burning calories in excess sugar and fat in the body.

A second phase of the research, which will begin in the fall, will attempt to validate the effect that this new way of activating brown fat with pharmacological help can have on energy expenditure in the human body.

Clinical trials will follow, which will last a few years, to assess the longer-term benefits for diabetes.

Researchers say that stimulating this fat is of great benefit in order to eliminate sugar and excess fat in some people.

In their opinion, the study is essential for the development of new therapeutic strategies for type 2 diabetes, which affects eight per cent of the population in Canada.

The research is being carried out under the supervision of Doctors André Carpentier and Denis Blondin, professor-researchers at the research centre in Sherbrooke.

The results of the first phase of research were published in the scientific journal Cell Metabolism this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2020.