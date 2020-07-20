MONTREAL -- There are now 5,657 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 57,616.

That’s up two from the total of 5,655 deaths reported Sunday.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 150 from the total of 57,466 announced a day earlier; that's the ninth day in a row during which 100 or more cases were reported, but down from the 166 new cases reported Sunday.

There are 251 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, the same number that was reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 17 are in intensive care, down one from the 18 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday is 50,190, up 140 from the total of 50,050 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 13,499 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 2,365 from the 15,864 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).