Quebec reports two new COVID-19 deaths, 150 new cases
A face mask is shown on the sculpture titled 'Le Lecon' (The Lesson) in Montreal, Sunday, July 19, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. The wearing of masks or protective face coverings is mandatory in Quebec as of July 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- There are now 5,657 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 57,616.
That’s up two from the total of 5,655 deaths reported Sunday.
COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 150 from the total of 57,466 announced a day earlier; that's the ninth day in a row during which 100 or more cases were reported, but down from the 166 new cases reported Sunday.
There are 251 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, the same number that was reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 17 are in intensive care, down one from the 18 reported 24 hours earlier.
The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday is 50,190, up 140 from the total of 50,050 recoveries reported a day earlier.
Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 13,499 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 2,365 from the 15,864 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).