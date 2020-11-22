MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Sunday that 1,154 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people in the province who have been infected since the start of the pandemic to 132,042.

During the same period, however, the Quebec Institute of Public Health reported that another 1,351 people have recovered from the disease for a total of 114,085.

There are now 11,128 active cases, the institute says.

The new cases brings the seven-day average down to 1,170 per day.

Quebec also reported 23 new deaths due to the disease, including eight in the past 24 hours, 11 between Nov. 15 and Nov. 20, three before Nov. 15 and one at an unknown time.

The total number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus is now 6,829.

The number of people receiving care in the province's hospitals decreased by four Sunday for a total of 642. Of those, 103 people are in the intensive care ward, an increase of four.

Health-care professionals analyzed 34,217 samples Nov. 20. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

REGIONAL DATA

The Eastern Townships became the lastest region to report more than 100 new cases in a day with 102 new positive cases (4,091 total).

Montreal saw the highest increase with 286 new cases (48,451 total), followed by Monteregie with 161 new (18,797 total), Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean with 120 new (4,101 total), and Lanaudiere with 109 new (10,351 total).

Seven deaths were reported in Quebec City (410 total), five in Chaudiere-Appalaches (119 total), and three were reported in Monteregie (829 total), and Lanaudiere (301 total).

Health and Social Services Minister Christian Dube announced Saturday that two regions in northern Quebec will become red-zones.

The Chapais and Chibougamau areas, and the surrounding communities in Eeyou Istchee will go on red alert on Monday, November 23.

ACROSS CANADA

As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there have been 328,399 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada with 11,443 deaths due to the disease.

The following is the breakdown of cases across the country:

Quebec: 132,042 confirmed (including 6,829 deaths, 114,085 resolved)

Ontario: 103,912 confirmed (including 3,486 deaths, 87,508 resolved)

Alberta: 45,288 confirmed (including 471 deaths, 33,543 resolved)

British Columbia: 25,474 confirmed (including 331 deaths, 17,477 resolved)

Manitoba: 13,304 confirmed (including 217 deaths, 5,075 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 6,237 confirmed (including 33 deaths, 3,667 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,168 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,070 resolved)

New Brunswick: 424 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 347 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 316 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 294 resolved)

Nunavut: 109 confirmed (including 2 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 68 confirmed (including 64 resolved)

Yukon: 29 confirmed (including 1 death, 22 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 15 confirmed (including 10 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

-- with files from The Canadian Press.