Quebec reports six new COVID-19 deaths as new cases rise to 137, most since June 25
A man wears a face mask and shield as he cleans the sidewalk next to an outdoor terrace in Montreal as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- There are now 5,609 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 56,216.
That’s up six from the total 5,603 deaths reported Wednesday; of the newly reported deaths, two occurred over the past 24 hours, health authorities said, while four took place prior to July 1.
COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 137 from the total of 56,079 announced a day earlier; it's the highest number of new cases since June 25, when 142 were reported.
There are 308 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, down 23 from the 331 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 27 are in intensive care, the same as the number reported 24 hours earlier.
The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday is 25,616, up 82 from the 25,534 recoveries reported a day earlier.
Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 9,278 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up 2,124 from the 7,154 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).