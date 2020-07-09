MONTREAL -- There are now 5,609 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 56,216.

That’s up six from the total 5,603 deaths reported Wednesday; of the newly reported deaths, two occurred over the past 24 hours, health authorities said, while four took place prior to July 1.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 137 from the total of 56,079 announced a day earlier; it's the highest number of new cases since June 25, when 142 were reported.

There are 308 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, down 23 from the 331 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 27 are in intensive care, the same as the number reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday is 25,616, up 82 from the 25,534 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 9,278 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up 2,124 from the 7,154 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).