MONTREAL -- There are now 5,696 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 60,627.

That’s up one from the total of 5,695 deaths reported Sunday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 156 from the total of 60,471 announced a day earlier. Of the 156 new cases, 98 were recorded over the past 24 hours and 58 have been added due to a data adjustment, health authorities said.

This is the first time in the past month that the province has reported under 100 cases in a 24-hour period.

"I will tell you today, this is very good news for us," said Health Minister Christian Dube during a press conference on Monday.

There are 157 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, up one from the 156 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 21 are in intensive care, down one from the 22 reported 24 hours earlier.

Recoveries have not been updated for days in the province due to a technical glitch, public health authorities say.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 13,600 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 2,493 from the 16,093 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

