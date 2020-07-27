MONTREAL -- There are 5,667 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 58,728.

The total number of deaths is unchanged from that reported Sunday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 145 from the total of 58,583 announced a day earlier.

There are 200 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, up three from the 197 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, seven are in intensive care, down three from the 10 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday is 50,886, up 74 from the 50,812 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 12,774 COVID-19 tests on Saturday, down 2,315 from the 15,089 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).