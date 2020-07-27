MONTREAL -- Montreal public health authorities are reporting 180 new COVID-19 cases since Friday for a total of 28,520 cases.

There have been no new deaths since Friday, and so the total remains at 3,434.

Montreal public health officials no longer update public COVID-19 statistics on weekends.

Long-term care facilities are still facing quite a few cases: at least 40 public retirement homes (RPA) and long-term care facilities (CHSLD) have at least one confirmed case.

More young people are getting diagnosed with the virus: as of Monday 40 per cent of cases are in people ages 20 to 49. The elderly remain the hardest hit, however. Those 70 and older account for nearly 33 per cent of cases, but are also much more likely to die: 3,126 of the 3,434 people who have died are 70 or older, representing 91 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in Montreal.



