MONTREAL -- There are 133 new cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the province to 60,133.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, leaving the total where it stood on Wednedsay, at 5,687.

There are 165 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, down two from the 167 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 19 are in intensive care, which is the same number as the one reported 24 hours earlier.

Quebec has not updated its number of recoveries for days due to a technical glitch. The last reported number of recoveries was 50,886.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 17,042 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up 3,917 from the 13,125 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).