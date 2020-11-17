MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 982 new positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 126,054 since the start of the pandemic.

Provincial public health authorities also reported 24 more deaths: they said five people died due to the disease in the past 24 hours, while 18 died between Nov. 10 and 15, and one additional person died of the disease before Nov. 10.

The total number of people who have died due to COVID-19 in Quebec since the start of the pandemic is now 6,675.

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients jumped by 47 from the previous day and now stands at a total of 638. Of these, there are now 100 people in intensive care after an increase of 13.

This is a developing story that will be updated.