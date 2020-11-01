MONTREAL -- Quebec's new positive COVID-19 cases remained high Sunday, with the province reporting 965 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

During the same period, six people died due to the disease, in addition to 15 people who died between Oct. 25-30. Two deaths also occurred before Oct. 25, while three deaths were reported at an unknown date, according to Quebec public health officials.

Eleven deaths were reported in the Quebec City region (318 total), six in Monteregie (712 total), two were reported in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (43 total), Outaouais (45 total), and Lanaudiere (232 total), and one death was reported in Estrie (42 total), Montreal (3,530 total), and Gaspesie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine (27 total).

Quebec has now reported 106,981 positive COVID-19 cases, and 6,272 deaths due to the disease since the pandemic began.

The regions with the highest increase in cases were Montreal with 247 new cases (42,651 total), Monteregie with 138 new cases (15,662 total), and Lanaudiere with 118 new cases (7,472 total).

There are now 9,220 active cases in the province, according to Quebec's Institute of Public Health.

The number of people receiving treatment in the province's hospitals decreased by seven since Saturday, with a total of 496 people now hospitalized. Of those, 84 people are in the intensive care ward, an increase of two.

Quebec reported that 912 more people have recovered from the disease. That total is now 91,488.

Health-care professionals analyzed 22,553 samples Oct. 30. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).

ACROSS CANADA

There are 236,455 confirmed cases in Canada.

Quebec: 106,981 confirmed (including 6,272 deaths, 90,576 resolved)

Ontario: 76,707 confirmed (including 3,145 deaths, 65,581 resolved)

Alberta: 27,664 confirmed (including 323 deaths, 22,169 resolved)

British Columbia: 14,381 confirmed (including 263 deaths, 11,670 resolved)

Manitoba: 5,723 confirmed (including 69 deaths, 2,646 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 3,144 confirmed (including 25 deaths, 2,380 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,111 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,033 resolved)

New Brunswick: 344 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 299 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 291 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 284 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 64 confirmed (including 64 resolved)

Yukon: 23 confirmed (including 1 death, 17 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 9 confirmed (including 8 resolved)

Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Total: 236,455 (0 presumptive, 236,455 confirmed including 10,173 deaths, 196,740 resolved).

-- with files from the Canadian Press.