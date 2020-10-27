MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities reported 963 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 101,885.

The province also reported 19 more deaths linked to the disease, including four from the past 24 hours, 14 from between Oct. 20 and 25 and one from an unknown date, for a total of 6,172.

At an evening news conference on Monday, Premier Francois Legault attributed the province's decision to extend its red-zone measures by another 28 days to the high number of daily deaths in the province.

"We all have to realize we can't continue having 10 new deaths every day," he said.

"We have to make efforts. Tell yourself, if the efforts you personally make manage to reduce that death toll by one, it will have been worth it.”

Hospitalizations decreased by 16 from Monday to Tuesday and there are now 527 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals.

Of those in hospital, 91 are in the intensive care ward, which is two fewer than the number reported on Monday.

Montreal reported 319 of the province's new cases on Tuesday (total 41,395), Quebec City reported 129 (total 8,453) and Monteregie reported 122 (14,906).

As of Tuesday, 86,786 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is 964 more than the number reported on Monday.

Quebec reported that it analyzed 18,985 COVID-19 tests on Oct. 25 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).