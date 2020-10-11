MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities announced Sunday that 942 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Officials also reported that two people died due to the disease between Oct. 4-9, and one person died on an unknown date.

Two deaths were reported in the Quebec City region, and one was reported in Chaudiere-Appalaches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the province is now 86,133 since the start of the pandemic, and 5,953 people have died due to the disease.

The highest increase in positive cases was reported in Montreal with 227 new cases (37,346 total), followed by Monteregie with 168 (12,423 total), the Quebec City region with 153 (6,072 total), and Laval with 79 (8,182 total).