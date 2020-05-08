MONTREAL -- There are now 2,725 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Friday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 36,150.

That’s up 94 from the 2,631 deaths reported Thursday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 912 from the 35,238 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,827 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Friday, down nine from the 1836 reported Thursday. Of those in a hospital, 207 are in intensive care, down seven from the 224 reported 24 hours earlier.

