MONTREAL -- There are now 4,885 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 52,143.

That’s up 91 from the 4,794 deaths reported Wednesday; public health officials said 65 of those newly reported deaths occurred prior to May 28.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 259 from the 51,884 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,076 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, down 65 from the 1,141 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 146 are in intensive care, down 12 from the 158 reported 24 hours earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 12,444 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up 2,798 from the 9,646 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, and Minister Isabelle Charest are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City at 1 p.m.

*WATCH THE UPDATE LIVE ABOVE AT 1 P.M.*

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.