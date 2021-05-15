MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Saturday that 760 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of infections in the province to 362,580 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 344,039 are reported to have recovered from the disease, an increase of 897.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting that there are 7,509 active COVID-19 cases in the province, which is 144 fewer than on Friday.

Quebec also added eight deaths due to COVID-19, including two in the past 24 hours, three between May 8 and May 13, and three before May 8.

Since the pandemic began, Quebec has reported 11,032 deaths due to the novel coronavirus after the province removed one death that was found to be not attributable to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations dropped on Saturday with 21 fewer patients receiving care in Quebec hospitals for a total of 509. Of those, 120 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of three.

It's the lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations have been since April 4 when 503 patients were reported.

On May 13, 31,644 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 102,725 more COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 98,567 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began in Quebec, 4,230,520 people have received at least one dose, which is 47.2 per cent of the population.

REGIONAL DATA

The highest increases in COVID-19 cases were reported in Montreal (235 new, 128,661 total), Monteregie (122 new, 49,797 total), and Chaudiere-Appalaches (77 new, 18,266 total).

Three deaths were reported in Montreal (4,703 total), two in Chaudiere-Appalaches (337 total) and one death was reported in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean (269 total), and Lanaudiere (512 total).