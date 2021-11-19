MONTREAL -- Quebec reported on Friday that 745 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 437,549 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those who tested positive, 419 were unvaccinated, 15 received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago, and 311 were double-vaxxed more than seven days prior to testing positive.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) in monitoring 6,128 active COVID-19 cases, and 580 outbreaks.

Recoveries are now at 419,869.

The province added two new deaths due to the disease for a total of 11,552 since March 2020.

The health ministry said there were 17 new patients who checked in to the hospital for COVID-19 treatment and 21 were discharged. There are now 201 hospitalizations, including 45 people in intensive care wards, which is one fewer than the previous day.

Of the 17 new patients, 12 were unvaccinated and five received both doses more than seven days prior to checking in.

On Nov. 17, 29,986 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 12,263 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 11,413 in the past 24 hours.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 12,451,122 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec, and 227,834 out of province to Quebecers.