MONTREAL -- There are now 4,302 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 49,702.

That’s up 74 from the 4,228 deaths reported Wednesday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 563 from the 49,139 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,331 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, down 47 from the 1,378 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 178 are in intensive care, down six from the 184 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday is 15,618 up 299 from the 15,319 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed 12,960 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, up 2,359 from the 10,098 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Justice Minister Sonia Lebel and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, will provide Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City at 1 p.m.

