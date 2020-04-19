MONTREAL -- There are now 877 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Sunday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 18,357.

That’s up 72 from the 805 deaths reported Saturday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 836 from the 17,521 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,102 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Sunday, down 28 from the 1,130 reported Saturday. Of those in a hospital, 183 are in intensive care, down 75 from the 258 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 2,905 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Sunday, down 59 from the 2,964 reported a day earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Sunday was 3,555, up 240 from the 3,315 recoveries reported Saturday.

The Montreal area remains the hardest hit by COVID-19, with 8,457 confirmed cases as of Sunday; you can see a map breaking down COVID-19 by Quebec region here.