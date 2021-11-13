MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Saturday that 715 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 with 488 of those not fully vaccinated.

The health ministry said 462 of those people were unvaccinated, 26 received one dose of vaccine more than two weeks ago, and 227 received both doses more than seven days prior.

The ministry is monitoring 466 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

The province added six more deaths due to the disease, and hospitalizations decreased by seven, dropping the total number to 198.

Of the 15 new patients who checked in for treatment in the province's hospitals, 12 were unvaccinated and three were double-vaxxed more than seven days prior to checking in. Twenty-two patients were discharged from hospital.

Four more patients entered intensive care wards, bringing that total to 44.

The newest information from the ministry says 2,305 more people have received a first dose of COVID-19 (6,819,550 total), while 4,004 more people have now received both vaccination doses (6,552,602 total).