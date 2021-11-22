MONTREAL -- Quebec has 692 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 439,763 since the start of the pandemic.

The province's health officials also confirmed two more deaths, a total of 11,560.

On Nov. 20, a total of 21,070 samples were analyzed.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations are up by five, bringing the number of people in Quebec hospitals to 204, that is 13 admissions and eight discharges.

Of those, 46 people are in intensive care; up by five -- eight new patients and three who were released.

Of the new cases, 398 people are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated with one dose received less than 14 days ago; 23 are people who had one dose more than two weeks ago and 271 are people who received two doses of a vaccine more than seven days ago.

Of the new hospitalizations, 12 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people who received one dose less than two weeks ago; one is a person who had one dose more than two weeks ago and eight are people who received two doses more than one week ago.

Health officials note the risk of infection for people who are not vaccinated is 3.9 times that of someone who received two doses and the risk of hospitalization is 16.7 times someone who is fully vaccinated.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 3,770 more vaccinations in the province; 3,582 doses in the last 24 hours and 188 doses before Nov. 21 for a total of 13,472,496 doses given in the province.

Outside Quebec, 229,064 doses were given for a cumulative total of 13,701,560, or 79.8 per cent of the population.

As of Nov. 21, a total of 6,838,621 Quebecers, or 91 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received their first dose of a vaccine and 6,582,036 people, or 88 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and up, have received two.

VARIANT TRACKER

The Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ) has not updated the number of variant SRAS-CoV-2 cases as of 11:45 a.m. Monday.