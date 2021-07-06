MONTREAL -- Quebec COVID-19 numbers remain low with the province reporting Tuesday that 67 more people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic is now 375,262.

Of those, 363,339 people have recovered from the disease.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) is reporting that there are 705 active COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest the number has been since March 21, 2020.

The province added no new deaths due to the novel coronavirus meaning the total number of deaths remains 11,218 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations also remained the same from 24 hours ago with 102 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals. Of those, 27 people remain in intensive care wards, which is the same number as on Monday.

On July 4, 11,843 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION DATA

Quebec health-care professionals administered 99,987 more vaccine doses, including 97,125 in the past 24 hours. Outside of Quebec, 24,794 doses were administered to residents of the province as well.

Quebec reports that 6,068,150 people (81 per cent of the population) have received one dose of vaccine as of July 5, while 2,807,033 people have received both doses (37 per cent).

REGIONAL DATA

Three regions in Quebec reported over 10 new COVID-19 cases: Montreal (14 new, 132,857 total), Monteregie (13 new, 51,437 total) and Outaouais (12 new, 12,547 total).

Thirteen of Quebec's 18 regions reported fewer than five new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.