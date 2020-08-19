MONTREAL -- Quebec public health officials announced Wednesday that 64 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

During the same period, there were no new deaths reported, but officials said that two people died between Aug. 12-17, bringing the total number of deaths in the province due to the disease since the start of the pandemic to 5,729. Both new deaths were reported on the Island of Montreal.

The total number of positive cases in the province since the start of the pandemic is now 61,316.

In the past 24 hours, 19 more cases were reported on the Island of Montreal (29,492 total), 12 more in Monteregie (9,175 total), and 10 more in Lanaudiere (4,727 total).

The number of hospitalizaions increased by one Wednesday for a total of 146 people. Of those, 26 people are in the intensive care ward, a decrease of one.

Health-care professionals analyzed 12,661 tests Aug. 17, which is 2,394 more than on Aug. 16. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to the daily updates).

Quebec released its nine-point plan to prepare for a possible second COVID-19 wave Tuesday that includes a $106 million emergency fund.