MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Sunday that 634 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, with 403 of those not fully vaccinated.

Of the new cases, the health ministry said 387 people were unvaccinated, 16 received one dose more than 14 days prior and 231 received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine more than seven days before their positive test.

The province added four more deaths due to the disease and there are now 480 active novel coronavirus outbreaks.

Of the six new patients who checked into a Quebec hospital, four were unvaccinated and two were double-vaxxed more than a week ago. Fifteen people were discharged from hospital.

The total number of hospitalizations is now 189. Of those, 42 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of two.

Health-care professionals administered 2,291 more first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,166 more second doses.

Of those eligible to receive a dose, 6,822,162 people (91 per cent of the population) have received one vaccination dose, and 6,557,165 (87 per cent) people have received both doses.