MONTREAL -- Quebec reported Thursday that 624 more people in Quebec have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall total number of infections to 413,903 since the start of the pandemic.

Of those, 397,404 people have recovered from the illness, according to the health ministry.

Five more people have died due to the disease, bringing that total to 11,405.

The ministry says 28 more people checked into the hospital for COVID-19 treatment and 25 were discharged, bringing the overall number of hospitalizations to 297, an increase of three.

There were six more patients in the province's intensive care units, and eight were discharged, dropping that total to 88.

On Oct. 5, 33,936 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

With the Oct. 5 deadline looming for health-care sector employees to be fully vaccinated, 13,153 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province, including 12,737 in the past 24 hours.

In total, health-care professionals have administered 12,977,065 doses of vaccine in the province with 195,265 Quebecers getting their jabs out of province.