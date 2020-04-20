MONTREAL -- There are now 939 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 19,319.

That’s up 62 from the 877 deaths reported Sunday. COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 962 from the 18,357 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,169 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Monday, up 67 from the 1,102 reported Sunday. Of those in a hospital, 198 are in intensive care, up 15 from the 183 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 2,971 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Monday, up 66 from the 2,905 reported Sunday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday was 3.847, up 292 from the 3,555 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City.

