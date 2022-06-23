Quebec reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 4 fewer hospitalizations
Quebec reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 4 fewer hospitalizations
Quebec reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing total deaths to 15,559 since the pandemic began.
COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by four, with 85 new entries and 89 discharges. There are currently 1,080 people occupying hospital beds.
Thirty people are in intensive care, a decrease of three from the previous day, with two entries and five discharges.
Of the newly hospitalized, six people are unvaccinated, two have received one shot, and ten have received two.
Sixty have received three shots, 53 of whom are over age 60. And two people are below age four, while five have an unknown vaccination status.
Over half the eligible population in Quebec is triple-vaxxed.
Meanwhile, 5,188 healthcare workers are absent from work for reasons related to the virus.
CASE NUMBERS
The health ministry also logged 1,138 new positive PCR tests, although this number does not reflect the actual number of infections as PCR testing is not available to the general population.
In addition, 488 positive rapid tests were self-declared. A total of 225,842 at-home tests have been declared since Quebec opened its online portal.
The province is currently monitoring 173 outbreaks.
VACCINATION CAMPAIGN
Quebec health-care workers administered 4,492 additional doses of the vaccine.
So far, 91 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received at least one dose, while 55 per cent have received three and 15 per cent have received four.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, still has confidence in Lucki
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
House set to adjourn Thursday after vote on hybrid sittings, months of late nights
Members of Parliament are set to wrap up their work in Ottawa on Thursday, departing for their ridings until September. Before they adjourn, MPs will be voting on whether or not to continue with hybrid sittings through 2023.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
'You've had allies all along': Conservative MPs meet with convoy figures in Ottawa
A Canadian soldier charged for speaking out against COVID-19 vaccine requirements was warmly welcomed on Wednesday to Parliament Hill, where Conservative MPs posed with him for pictures before sitting through a lecture on the purported dangers of inoculations. Appearing alongside him was Tom Marazzo, one of the spokesmen of the 'Freedom Convoy,' and Paul Alexander, a former adviser to U.S. president Donald Trump.
Which Conservative MPs attended anti-vaccine presentation from convoy figures?
A group of Conservative MPs met with some of the top convoy figures on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, taking photos with protest organizers and listening to their criticisms on COVID-19 vaccines and mandates. CTV News reviewed video of the event, and here’s who took part.
Toronto
-
Parts of Yonge St. and Hwy. 401 closed due to burning communications tower
Parts of Yonge Street and Highway 401 have been shut down in North York after a communications tower caught fire.
-
Toronto driver questions parking ticket appeal system after 'nonsense' fine
A Toronto driver is questioning the fairness of the city's administrative penalty system for appealing traffic disputes after he raised concerns about his bogus ticket for months — but was left spinning his wheels.
-
Edward Lake Tasered and arrested by Peel police one day prior to death
Edward Lake, the father of the three children killed by a drunk driver in 2015, was Tasered and arrested by Peel police before his death.
Atlantic
-
'Police don't release information:' Why the RCMP withheld details after N.S. massacre
At the centre of the political firestorm erupting over the RCMP's response to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history is a phrase used by police to justify withholding case information.
-
Software fix following naval helicopter crash not complete one year after report
One year after software flaws were confirmed as the cause of a naval helicopter crash that killed six personnel, the Defence Department says it has found a solution but is still working on a timeline to complete the project.
-
'Retirement crisis' is in the works amid inflation: survey
More Canadians are facing challenges to save for retirement security as inflation continues to soar and markets decline, a new survey has found.
London
-
Armed robbery charge laid after theft of liquor
A London man is charged after police say a suspect pulled a knife in a store on York Street.
-
Turner not seeking re-election, endorses Skylar Franke in Ward 11
Ward 11 Coun. Stephen Turner has announced he is not seeking re-election in the upcoming municipal vote.
-
Armed robbery reported at Harriston bank
Provincial police are investigating an armed bank robbery in Harriston.
Northern Ontario
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
How useful are vitamins? This is what new research has to say
In the hopes of staying healthy, many people turn to multivitamins as time goes on, hoping the right concoction will help to stave off heart disease or cancer — but according to new research, vitamins and supplements may not be doing much for the average adult.
-
Proper fire separation spares Timmins motel from bigger blaze
An 'accidental' fire caused the evacuation of a Timmins motel early Thursday morning, police say.
Calgary
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
-
Police ask partygoers who last saw Colton Crowshoe alive to contact them
Calgary police are urging the public to come forward with information about homicide victim Colton Crowshoe as they continue investigating his death almost eight years later.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adding new vehicles to its ambulance fleet
The Region of Waterloo said its ambulance fleet will expand over the next two years in order to meet growing call volume.
-
Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure
A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park and witnesses described a chaotic scene.
-
Highway 85 off-ramp expected to reopen Thursday
A sinkhole closed the Highway 85 southbound off-ramp at Lancaster Street on Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
With fewer people taking transit, TransLink is getting into the real estate development business
TransLink is turning to real estate development as a way to bring in the money it needs for expansion plans, as it deals with the impact of years of decreased ridership.
-
Here's the plan for one of Vancouver's 'largest undeveloped sites' in the city
A new "community" of more than 1,600 homes is planned for what those behind the project call one of Vancouver's "largest undeveloped sites."
-
Osprey nest rescued from flooding lake in B.C.'s Kootenays
As water levels rose in a flooding B.C. lake recently, conservation officers and wildlife biologists worked together to rescue an osprey's nest in the Kootenay region.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
On inflation, the 'end in sight will come,' economist says
While there may not be any easy short-term fixes to inflation, Concordia University economist Moshe Lander assures that 'the end in sight will come.'
-
'It was so random': Bison crosses rush hour traffic west of Edmonton
It was not what Keira Boutilier expected to see on her way into Stony Plain to visit some friends.
Windsor
-
LaSalle's Kylie Masse wins world swimming gold
Kylie Masse and Summer McIntosh won gold while Joshua Liendo and the women's 4x200-metre freestyle relay team claimed bronze medals on a record-breaking day for Canada at the world aquatics championships on Wednesday.
-
Pain points and successes highlighted in COVID-19 business impact survey
A recent survey shows 32 per cent of respondents had a positive change in attitude about doing business in the Windsor-Essex community over the last year.
-
Fraud warning issued in Chatham-Kent over grandparent scam
Chatham-Kent police say they continue to receive reports of suspicious phone calls from people purporting to be a family member or from the family member’s lawyer.
Regina
-
Report outlines $76 million in proposed improvements for southeast Regina roadways
The Arcola Avenue Corridor Study, commissioned by the City of Regina, laid out a sweeping list of proposed improvements to southeast Regina’s roadways during Wednesday's session of executive committee.
-
Regina man charged with impaired driving after child seriously injured in collision
A Regina man was charged with impaired driving after a seven-year-old boy was injured as a result of a series of collisions in northwest Regina on Tuesday.
-
'I felt like I could never say no': Alleged victim testifies in sexual assault trial
The sexual assault trial for former gymnastics coach Marcel Dubroy saw the alleged victim take the stand for the second day at Court of Queen’s Bench on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
Ottawa pastor has medical exemption rejected by U.S. border agents
Pastor Mike Croteau has an autoimmune disorder that gives him an exemption from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Croteau says his exemption was rejected when he tried to cross into the United States in May.
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP arrest suspects in La Ronge shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP has arrested Terrance Daigneault, who was wanted in connection with a shooting in La Ronge.
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
87-year-old Saskatoon business owner confined and beaten during break-in
An 87-year-old man was confined and assaulted inside a business overnight, according to Saskatoon police.