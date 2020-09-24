MONTREAL -- Quebec public health authorities reported 582 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 69,670.

Thursday's update is the second time in a week Quebec has reported more than 580 cases of the disease in a 24-hour period. Before these updates, the province hadn't reported numbers as high since the end of May.

One more death has been recorded in the province, for a total of 5,810. Officials say the death took place in Chaudiere-Appalaches between Sept. 17 and 22.

Montreal accounts for 247 of the new cases in the province, for a total of 32,063. Quebec City is reporting 103 more cases (total 3,351), the Eastern Townships are reporting 25 (total 1,641), Outaouais is reporting 36 (total 1,210), Chaudiere-Appalaches is reporting 24 (total 1,060), Laval is reporting 29 (total 6,788), and Monteregie is reporting 53 (total 10,198).

Outaouais' update is its largest one-day spike since the pandemic began in the spring.

There are 184 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, which is an increase of six over the past 24 hours. Of them, 31 are being treated in the intensive care ward, which is an increase of one.

As of Thursday, 59,943 people are confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec, which is an increase of 257 from the number reported on Wednesday.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 27,303 COVID-19 tests on Sept. 22 (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).