MONTREAL -- Quebec announced only 55 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the fourth consecutive day with fewer than 100 new cases.

Public health officials reported one additional death that had occurred between Aug. 10 and 15, but no new deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic in Quebec is now 61,206, and 5,721 people have died due to the novel coronavirus since the start of the health crisis. One additional death was reported on Monday, but it occurred between Aug. 10 and 15, public health officials reported.

There are currently 145 patients in hospital, four fewer than on Sunday. Of them, 25 patients are in intensive care, with no change to that amount since Sunday.

Of the new cases, 10 were recorded on the Island of Montreal (29,451 total), 13 in Lanaudiere (4,714 total) and 13 in Monteregie (9,157 total).



Quebec is reporting 83 more recoveries from COVID-19 on Monday, for a total of 53,930.

On Aug. 15, Quebec health-care professionals analyzed 10,850 tests, which is 4,097 less than the 14,947 analyzed Aug. 13. (Quebec releases its testing data from two days prior to its daily updates).



