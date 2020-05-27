MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting 541 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total in the province to 49,139.

Another 89 people have died of COVID-19 in the province, public health is reporting, bringing the death toll to 4,228.



Quebec had reported 614 new cases and 70 more deaths on Tuesday.



As of Wednesday, there are now 1,378 people in hospital, down by 25 from the 1,425 people Tuesday. Of them, 184 are in intensive care, which is up by three people in the last day.



To date, 15,319 people have recovered from the virus.

More details will be provided at the 1 p.m. news briefing, with Premier Francois Legault and health officials.

