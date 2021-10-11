MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 480 more positive COVID-19 cases on Monday with 356 of those not fully vaccinated.

The health ministry says that 348 those who tested positive were unvaccinated, eight received one dose more than two weeks ago, and 124 were double-vaxxed more than seven days ago.

There are 501 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Quebec.

The province also added five new deaths due to the disease.

Sixteen more people were admitted to a hospital in the province for COVID-19 treatment and 22 were discharged, dropping the number of hospitalizations to 290. It's the third day in a row when hospitalizations dropped. Of the hospitalizations, 78 people are in intensive care wards, a decrease of two.

Of the new hospitalizations, six were unvaccinated, three received one dose more than two weeks ago, and seven were double-vaxxed more than a week ago.

Vaccination rates remain at 90 per cent for one dose and 85 per cent for both doses of those eligible to receive a vaccine.