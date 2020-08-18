MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities announced 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total amount of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 61,252.

Tuesday is the fifth consecutive day Quebec has reported under 100 new cases of the virus in a 24-hour period.

There are now 5,727 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec -- that's up six from the 5,721 reported on Monday. Two deaths took place over the past 24 hours, two were between Aug. 11 and 16, one from before Aug. 11 and another for which the date remains unclear.

There are 145 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, the same number reported Monday -- but there are two more in intensive care, for a total of 27.

As of Tuesday, 54,083 people were confirmed recovered from COVID-19 in Quebec.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 10,267 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 583 from the 10,850 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior).