QUEBEC CITY -- There are now 223 schools that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 since the start of the school year, according to government data updated on Tuesday afternoon.

The figures unveiled by the education ministry concern pre-school, elementary and high schools, both in the public and private sectors and showed an increase of 51 cases since its most recent report on Friday.

The number of reported cases among students and staff stands at 377 diagnosed infections.



The vast majority of cases are in the public sector with 327 of the total cases.

When a case is identified, the school is expected to immediately send parents a letter informing them of the infection and whether their child should stay at home. Class closings occurred 154 times in about three weeks, the ministry reported.

This list had been temporarily withdrawn by the government, which said it needed to adjust its data collection system after errors were detected.



Crowdsourcing site COVID Ecoles Quebec has an even higher tally, with 320 schools on this list. Though it is not official data, a Montreal father has been gathering the number of cases since the start of the school year.



Here's the official list from the Quebec government: